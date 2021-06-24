Life sentence imposed in fatal Independence stabbing

By The Examiner staff

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing his father inside his father’s Independence apartment in April 2018.

A Jackson County judge Thursday sentenced Curtis Lee, 43, to life in prison for first-degree murder and 15 years for armed criminal action, after a jury convicted Lee in April in the death of Charles Burtin. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Burton and Lee’s uncle Clyde Burtin were found dead in separate bedrooms after police were dispatched to a group of apartments in South Lynn Court, a cul-de-sac south of 35th Street near Noland Road.

According to court documents filed with the charges, Lee met the officers at the door with bloody hands and spontaneously told police the victims were his uncle and father.

Both Burtins had stab wounds, and police found a large knife with apparent dried blood on the blade inside. Lee told police that his father and uncle were arguing and Charles stabbed Clyde. Lee said he went into his father’s bedroom, they smoked a cigarette and his father said, "It's going to be you or me.” Lee stated he grabbed the knife and stabbed his father.

No charges have been announced regarding Clyde Burtin’s death.