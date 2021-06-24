Mid-Continent Public Library events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events in the coming weeks.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you near the time of the event.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, register for the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Friday, June 25

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (Zoom): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for live Zoom virtual storytimes for your littles (and maybe you too!) We will bring stories and songs directly to your home.

• Laughter Yoga (MCPL360): 11 to 11:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga is a unique concept that anyone can laugh for exercise or social connections without the use of humor, jokes or comedy.

• Google Sheets Basics – Rows and Columns (MCPL360). 1 to 1:15 p.m. Learn how to adjust rows and columns for a more readable and easily printed spreadsheet. Change cell size and visibility by using these easy mouse clicks. Registration is required.

Saturday, June 26

• Telling Your Digital Story, Part Two (Zoom): 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Learn how to record your own digital stories with digital technology. Cinematography, audio capture, and lighting will also be covered. Watch your written words come to visual life!

• Show-Me Shakespeare (Vimeo): 6 to 7 p.m. Created by the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival in collaboration with MidContinent Public Library to celebrate the bicentennial of the state of Missouri.

Monday, June 28

• Grow a Reader Storytime Shorts (MCPL360): 10 to 10:10 a.m. Join library staff for short and sweet storytimes. We say hello, read a story and say goodbye. Perfect for on-the-go days when we are a bit wigglier. No registration required.

• Brick Wall Discussion Group (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. Have you hit a brick wall in your genealogy research? You are not alone.

• Show-Me How to Draw Cartoon Faces (Video Archive): 2 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 3:45 p.m. Let’s make funny faces! Grab some paper, pencils and get ready to learn some tips and trick for drawing your own cartoon characters with Will Stuck.

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. And 7 to 8:30 p.m. There is a waiting list. Join professional ELL teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

Tuesday, June 29

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. And 7 to 8:30 p.m. There is a waiting list. Join professional ELL teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Mr. Stinky Feet’s Fam Jam (MCPL360). 10 to 10:45 a.m. In honor of National Hug Day, join Jim for songs about our friends, family and peace.

• Scanning Apps: Part 2 (MCPL360). 2 to 2:30 p.m. Need to scan a document? Let’s check out the Microsoft Office app and OneDrive app to get the job done. Registration is required.

• The Outdoors: Refuge from COVID-19 (MCPL360): 7 to 8 p.m. Join outdoor writer Brent Frazee for a look at ways to fill your summer with socially distanced outdoor activities.

Wednesday, June 30

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m., and 7 to 8:30 p.m. There is a waiting list. Join professional ELL teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome.

• Grow A Reader Virtual Storytime (Zoom): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for Live Zoom Storytimes for your littles (and maybe for you too)! We will bring stories and songs directly to your home.

• Celebrating Missouri History with Pioneer Toys (MCPL360): 11 to 11:45 a.m. Learn about the pioneer times of Missouri and old-time toys and games that children used to build skills they would need for adulthood.

• Excel Basics: Using the Fill Handle (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Learn how to use an extremely useful tool in Excel that helps you copy cell contents, formulas, and add pre-defined values. Registration is required.

• Mad Science Presents: Show Me Missouri (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. Experiment with air and flight and take a trip through Missouri’s rich history. You will get a chance to learn about Charles Lindbergh and the Spirit of St. Louis.

• Self-Defense for Teens (MCPL360): 7 to 8 p.m. Learn to defend yourself against attack. Tamara Shumate teaches self-defense tactics, including hit-and-run escapes and pressure points. Be proactive not reactive when it comes to personal safety.