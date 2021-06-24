Mid-Continent Public Library events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events in the coming weeks.  

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you near the time of the event. 

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, register for the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)  

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support. 

Upcoming events include: 

Friday, June 25 

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (Zoom): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for live Zoom virtual storytimes for your littles (and maybe you too!) We will bring stories and songs directly to your home. 

Laughter Yoga (MCPL360): 11 to 11:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga is a unique concept that anyone can laugh for exercise or social connections without the use of humor, jokes or comedy. 

Google Sheets Basics – Rows and Columns (MCPL360). 1 to 1:15 p.m. Learn how to adjust rows and columns for a more readable and easily printed spreadsheet. Change cell size and visibility by using these easy mouse clicks. Registration is required. 

Saturday, June 26 

Telling Your Digital Story, Part Two (Zoom): 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Learn how to record your own digital stories with digital technology. Cinematography, audio capture, and lighting will also be covered. Watch your written words come to visual life! 

Show-Me Shakespeare (Vimeo): 6 to 7 p.m. Created by the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival in collaboration with MidContinent Public Library to celebrate the bicentennial of the state of Missouri. 

Monday, June 28 

Grow a Reader Storytime Shorts (MCPL360): 10 to 10:10 a.m. Join library staff for short and sweet storytimes. We say hello, read a story and say goodbye. Perfect for on-the-go days when we are a bit wigglier. No registration required. 

Brick Wall Discussion Group (Zoom):  2 to 3 p.m. Have you hit a brick wall in your genealogy research? You are not alone. 

• Show-Me How to Draw Cartoon Faces (Video Archive): 2 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 3:45 p.m. Let’s make funny faces! Grab some paper, pencils and get ready to learn some tips and trick for drawing your own cartoon characters with Will Stuck. 

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. And 7 to 8:30 p.m. There is a waiting list. Join professional ELL teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome. 

Tuesday, June 29 

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. And 7 to 8:30 p.m. There is a waiting list. Join professional ELL teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome. 

Mr. Stinky Feet’s Fam Jam (MCPL360). 10 to 10:45 a.m. In honor of National Hug Day, join Jim for songs about our friends, family and peace. 

• Scanning Apps: Part 2 (MCPL360). 2 to 2:30 p.m. Need to scan a document? Let’s check out the Microsoft Office app and OneDrive app to get the job done. Registration is required. 

The Outdoors: Refuge from COVID-19 (MCPL360): 7 to 8 p.m. Join outdoor writer Brent Frazee for a look at ways to fill your summer with socially distanced outdoor activities. 

Wednesday, June 30 

Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m., and 7 to 8:30 p.m. There is a waiting list. Join professional ELL teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. All levels welcome. 

Grow A Reader Virtual Storytime (Zoom): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for Live Zoom Storytimes for your littles (and maybe for you too)! We will bring stories and songs directly to your home. 

Celebrating Missouri History with Pioneer Toys (MCPL360): 11 to 11:45 a.m. Learn about the pioneer times of Missouri and old-time toys and games that children used to build skills they would need for adulthood. 

Excel Basics: Using the Fill Handle (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Learn how to use an extremely useful tool in Excel that helps you copy cell contents, formulas, and add pre-defined values. Registration is required. 

Mad Science Presents: Show Me Missouri (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. Experiment with air and flight and take a trip through Missouri’s rich history. You will get a chance to learn about Charles Lindbergh and the Spirit of St. Louis. 

Self-Defense for Teens (MCPL360): 7 to 8 p.m. Learn to defend yourself against attack. Tamara Shumate teaches self-defense tactics, including hit-and-run escapes and pressure points. Be proactive not reactive when it comes to personal safety. 