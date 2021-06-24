Missouri Department of Conservation events

The Examiner

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering virtual and in-person events during the next few days.

Events are held at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766 or at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area, 12405 S.E. Ranson Road, Lee’s Summit, 816-622-0900.

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be done by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and then searching for the selected program. If you have questions, call the nature center where the program will be held.

Saturday, June 26

• Fishing Skills – Lake to Kitchen, Learn to Clean Prepare Your Catch: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Prairie Hollow Lake, James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area. Participants will fish first and then learn how to clean and cook their catch. MDC will provide rods, tackle, bait, knives, cleaning boards and fishing coaches. Participants do not need a fishing permit during this program. Adcance registration must be completed before the program begins.

• Discover Nature – Midwest Mushrooms: 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center. This program is designed for persons ages 14 and older. Learn how to hunt for mushrooms, when and where to find them and how to identify them. There will be many specimens to observe and maybe some to taste.

• Discover Nature – Lizards, the Forgotten Reptile: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center. This program is for all ages. Did you know that Missouri is home to 13 different unique species of lizards? You may have one in your own backyard. Learn the secrets of the often-hidden reptiles. Registration is required by June 25.

Wednesday, June 30

• Fishing Skills – Frog Gigging Clinic: 8 to 11 p.m., James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area. Participants meet at the shelter house directly across from the horse trailer parking lot. The program will begin with an amphibian program to help participants understand the difference between the different frogs in the area. There will be lots of tips on how to harvest frogs. At sunset, the class will head out to area lakes to try harvesting some frogs. Each person will be accompanied by an MDC approved mentor. Participants will also participate in a frog-cleaning demonstration. Fishing permits are not needed. Children under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

MDC will provide frog gigs, flashlights, and frog cleaning supplies. Bring your own flashlight if you wish.

Advance registration must be completed before the program. For questions or difficulty in registering, call 816-604-8117 or email john.rittel@mdc.mo.gov.