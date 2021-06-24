Police looking for information in two Independence homicides

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police continue to investigate a pair of homicides this week but had not released any additional information as of Thursday morning.

The most recent case happened Wednesday afternoon. According to police, officers were sent shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 2300 block of South Crescent Avenue, just south of 23rd Street and east of Blue Ridge Boulevard. They found a teenage girl inside, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Earlier Wednesday, IPD revealed a homicide investigation after a woman was dropped off at a hospital ambulance entrance early Monday with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Ales Carr of Kansas City, was soon pronounced dead after emergency personnel tried life-saving measures.

Any person with information about either case is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477 or IPD at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

The two incidents mark the seventh and eighth homicide cases this year in Independence, with nine total victims.