Community calendar

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

5-Stand Friday: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E Truman Road, Buckner, 816-249-3194. A combination of trap, skeet, and sporting clays. Bring your friends and your shotgun to experience the fun of this game. No registration required.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class which will give you a great cardio workout! $2 per session.

Summer Vibes with Merideth Rose: 6 p.m., 110 S. Liberty St., Independence. Rose, community activist and chief people officer of the Community Services League, will discuss the impact 2020 has had on our community and how we can reengage. Music will be provided by Huixqui (pronounced “whiskey”) Sisters.

This event is being held at the new urban park, located behind the building at 110 S. Liberty St., in what used to be a drive-thru for the Chrisman-Sawyer Bank. There will be limited seating, so bring your own lawn chairs. There will also be some refreshments available, but you may bring your own as well.

SATURDAY

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile radius. Plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers.

Free Boxed Meals To Honor Local Farmers: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Price Chopper store at 16611 East. 23rd St., Independence. The Farmland food truck will serve these free meals as a way of honoring the farmers who have been integral in helping the country survive the pandemic. The free meals are offered to anyone. The staff at the Farmland food truck will follow rigorous health and safety precautions.