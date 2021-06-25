Community calendar

The Examiner

SATURDAY

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden. The products the children have produced and other local products are available at the market.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile radius. You can purchase plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket where you can see a map of the various vendors and a list of their products.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers.

Free Boxed Meals To Honor Local Farmers: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Price Chopper store at 16611 East. 23rd St., Independence. The Farmland food truck will serve these free meals as a way of honoring the farmers who have been integral in helping the country survive the pandemic. The free meals are offered to anyone. The staff at the Farmland food truck will follow rigorous health and safety precautions.

Fishing Skills: Learn to Clean and Prepare Your Catch: 9 a.m. to noon, Prairie Hollow Lake, James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area, 12405 S.E. Ranson Road, Lee's Summit, 816-622-0900. This free program, presented by the Department of Conservation, will begin with some fishing. Then, participants will learn (complete with hands-on sessions) some easy methods of cleaning common Missouri fish. Recipes to prepare the fish will then be tried and participants will have some samples. The Department will supply rods, tackle, bait, knives, cleaning boards and fishing coaches. Participants will not need a fishing permit. All children must be accompanied by a registered adult. Registration must be completed by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and finding this program. For assistance with registration, email the instructor.

Discover Nature, Midwest Mushrooms: 10 to 11 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12 noon, Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. This program is designed for persons ages 14 and older. Missouri is the home to many choice edible mushrooms, and a few toxic ones. Join Alix Daniel for a presentation on how to get started mushroom hunting. There will be many specimens to observe, and maybe even some to taste. Register in advance by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Discovery Nature, Rockin’ & Readin’ Nature Tales: 12 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Join the staff at Burr Oak Woods and enjoy a story hour where you may meet butterflies, birds, mammals and other magnificent creatures. Our imaginations are the only limits.

American Legion Dance: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Music by The Reddymen Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free line dance lessons at 6:00. Food, beverages, and snacks available. Admission $10. Open to the public. Call 816-373-0221 for more information.

SUNDAY

Blood Drive in Memory of Adam Reed: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs. Both the Red Cross and the Community Blood Center have recently issued urgent calls for blood donors, and the supply of blood in this area remains extremely low. You can help by signing up to give blood this Sunday. Just visit savealifenow.org/group with group code “CB3C”. This blood drive is held in the memory of a 15-year-old boy, Adam Reed, whose last two years of life were spent battling cancer.