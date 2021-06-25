Man charged in Independence homicide

By The Examiner staff

An Independence man faces murder charges for allegedly shooting a Kansas City woman in the head, then dropping her off at the ambulance entrance of Centerpoint Medical Center early Monday.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Ryan Gillispie, 37, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 30-year-old Ales Carr, who was pronounced dead shortly after emergency personnel noticed her body outside the hospital doors.

According to court documents, video from Carr’s Kansas City Northland home showed a man wearing a towel that matched the towel wrapped around Carr’s head when she was dropped off shortly after midnight Monday. Emergency personnel noticed her and called police about 12 minutes after she was dropped off. Video from the hospital also showed a white van that a Missouri Department of Conservation employee noticed later Monday morning at a Cooley Lake boat ramp parking lot on the Missouri River in rural Clay County. That van came up registered to Gillispie, and investigators noted blood on two doors and a large amount of blood inside, along with paperwork belonging to Carr.

According to court documents, Carr’s cousin said she was with Gillispie and a witness the day before at Gillispie’s home in western Independence. While searching the area of Gillispie’s home, police found traces of blood on the driveway, as well as a backpack with paperwork belonging to the witness. That witness later told police he and Gillispie had been fighting because Gillispie put his hands on Carr. The witness said he ran away after he threw a brick at Gillispie that instead went through a neighbor’s window and then soon heard police sirens.

Another witness, connected to a second suspect vehicle, said he’d followed Gillispie’s van out to the boat ramp and saw blood in the van. He said he drove Gillispie back to Independence and was with him when he bought bleach, and he also said Gillispie was washing off his driveway.

That witness said Gillispie told him he was fighting the first witness when he thought he saw Carr trying to steal his van. During the ensuing scuffle, Gillispie told him, he accidentally shot Carr in the head.

Police said Gillispie was arrested Wednesday in North Kansas City. Prosecutors requested a $300,000 bond.