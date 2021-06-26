Do something about all those bad drivers

By Jeff Fox

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of June 21-26, 1971:

• “JUDGES PROPOSES SCHOOL FOR TRAFFIC OFFENDERS” – A defensive driving school for traffic offenders and violators has been proposed by William Byran Miller, municipal judge of Raytown.

Miller said he had negotiated a contract with the National Safety Council, in the hope that educating the public would help alleviate the traffic problem. The toll of traffic accidents is of timely concern, Miller stated, saying there were almost 60,000 persons killed in the United States last year by automobiles.

• “CITADEL DEDICATED HERE” – “This building is not a gift to the Salvation Army, but an investment in the community,” Commissioner J. Clyde Cox of Chicago, territorial commander of the Salvation Army, said at the dedication of the new Salvation Army citadel here Sunday. Commissioner Cox was speaking before a gathering in the chapel of the new $225,000 building, 532 S. Main.

“The Salvation Army program meets the need of the person at a time and a place the program is needed,” Commissioner Cox said, speaking of the various welfare, character building, spiritual and recreational activities the camp program and the fall and winter programs planned for maximum use of the new facility.

From The Examiner during the week of June 20-25, 1921:

• “"FOR STATE CEMENT PLANT” – Jefferson City, Mo. – A special house committee appointed at the regular session reported yesterday favoring the establishing of a State Cement Manufacturing plant for Missouri. The committee estimates that to establish such a plant would cost two million dollars and that the state could manufacture cement at a cost of $1.50 a barrel. Cement is selling for $3.00 a barrel. The committee does not recommend that the plant be operated by penitentiary inmates.

Such a plant could be operated in several places in Missouri, the location being determined by the material available. Cape Girardeau has been mentioned more often than any other place. One of the large cement plants of the State is in Jackson County just a few miles from Independence and the State might hunt a long time to find a better place for a State plant. The Missouri River bluff would furnish all the material necessary for many years and the rock extends south for a long distance.

• “BIG CROP OF POTATOES” – Jackson County has this year perhaps the largest acreage of potatoes it has ever had. According to G.L. Kramer, who has charge of the statistics of truck crops in this part of the country for the government, the crop is about 10 per cent more this year than the average. Mr. Kramer said farmers thought in the spring they were going to be considerably disappointed in the wheat and other grain crops and planted larger crops of potatoes hoping to make some money from them.

• “BITS OF GENERAL NEWS” – The United States Chamber of Commerce went on record Saturday as being opposed to the plan to pay a cash bonus to service men out of the governmental treasury. A brief sent to the president and to hundreds of trade and commercial organizations declared that the war had laid a mortgage of $1,135 on every family in the United States, and that a cash bonus would add largely to the burden.

• “MUST BE A MISTAKE” (an editorial) – Surely those members of the city council who suggest that there are several gambling houses running in Independence must be mistaken. We were greatly pained at such a suggestion and can’t believe it is true. Just think of it! A big revival going on in one side of town and gambling under the shadow of the court house. Surely not.

Another reason why we can’t believe there is gambling in town is that nobody has any money. Times are hard and most any day twenty-five to thirty men may be seen prominently about the court house yard and the street corners begging the farmers and the wheat raisers to please let them come out in the fields to earn enough to buy bread. How can men gamble when they have nothing to lose? All they can do is gather round a card table and play like they are playing. It would be great injustice to arrest anybody just because there were cards and chips and buttons and matched and things on the table and no money in sight. The law says the proof must be sure.