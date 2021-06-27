Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include :

China Town Café: 756 W. U.S. 40, inspected June 8.

• Observed bottles of toxin not labeled. Corrected. All bottles were marked with correct label.

• Observed several scoops in containers such as rice and flour with handles touching food. REPEAT. Corrected. All scoops were placed with handles not touching food.

• Ice machine had accumulation of buildup inside. Corrected. Machine was cleaned on site. Ice shoot on drink station had accumulation of buildup on it. Corrected. Cleaned on site.

• Floors behind grills and vats had accumulation of debris and grease. Floor drain had accumulation of buildup inside. Corrected by Aug. 7.

• Observed accumulation of grease buildup on the underside of the grill cook tops. Correct by Aug. 7.

• Observed sushi rice is held with time control not stamped with time. Corrected. Rice was marked with correct time for time control.

• Observed no lids for trash cans in females’ bathroom. Correct by Aug. 7.

Lunar Bowl: 2001 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 8. No violations found.

Taco John’s: 811 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected June 9.

• Observed accumulation of black buildup on the outer frame of ice machine along the door. Corrected. Cleaned on site.

• Drain under sink in the drive-thru had accumulation of black buildup. Cabinets in the drive-thru area had accumulation of black buildup. Drain and along baseboards under dish sink and shelving near dish sink had blackish buildup and food debris. Correct by August 8.

• Walk-in cooler did not hold food at 41 degrees F or below. Some of the temperatures of food were: Guacamole 50 degrees, Crumbled Queso 53 degrees, liquid egg 53 to 59 degrees, diced tomato 54 degrees and taco beef 53 to 54 degrees. Out of temp foods were discarded. Corrected. Walk-in cooler was repaired on site. Inspector verified air temp at 39 degrees F.