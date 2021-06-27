Overnight crash takes a life in Independence
By The Examiner staff
A woman died in a two-vehicle wreck at about 3 a.m. Sunday in southwest Independence.
Independence police say a woman driving a Ford Explorer was headed east on U.S. 40 and came to Sterling Avenue. Police say she failed to yield to an emergency vehicle.
A Lincoln was turning left onto southbound Sterling. The Explorer hit the Lincoln and then hit the concrete base of a traffic signal. The Explorer’s driver was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police have not released the driver’s identity.
The driver and passenger of the Lincoln were unhurt, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.