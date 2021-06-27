Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of June 28.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall, please call 816-228-0181, to learn about the conditions that govern the resumption of congregate meals. To reserve a meal delivery, call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

NOTE: There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Butter chicken with rice, lemon pepper cabbage, chickpea salad, fresh peach.

• Tuesday: Mushroom Swiss burger, twice baked potato, country vegetables, Tag Along fruit salad.

• Wednesday: All beef hot dog, lemon pepper squash, baked potato chips, festive tossed salad.

• Thursday: Teriyaki chicken salad, Salad mix with tomatoes, three-bean salad, tropical fruit.

• Friday: Chili dog, California blend veggies, sun chips, diced peaches.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, meals are being offered for take-out. Take-out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli with cheese, dessert.

• Tuesday: Apricot pork, sweet potatoes, peas, dessert.

• Wednesday: Tuna casserole, California vegetables, dessert.

• Thursday: Chicken alfredo, carrots, dessert.

• Friday: Chili mac, cauliflower with cheese, dessert.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Due to the coronavirus emergency, lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816- 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency. The delivered meals are provided via the MId-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.