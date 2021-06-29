Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

The Jackson County Health Department: 313 S. Liberty St., Independence, 816-404-6415, is offering free vaccinations as follows:

• Wednesday, June 30, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Bowen Tower Apartments, 6140 Raytown Road, Raytown. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be provided without charge at this clinic. No appointment needed. No insurance needed. No ID needed.

• Wednesday, June 30, noon to 6 p.m., North Independence Branch Mid-Continent Public Library, 317 W. U.S. 24, Independence. This is a walk-in clinic which requires no payment, no appointment, no ID, and no insurance. Vaccines which will be administered at this clinic are: Pfizer 2nd doses (ages 12 and older); Moderna 2nd doses (ages 18 and older); and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. Persons ages 12 to 18 will require a consent signed by a parent or guardian.)

• Thursday, July 1, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Steven P. Westerman Fire and EMS Education Center, 4715 S.W. U.S. 40, Blue Springs. This is a walk-in clinic which requires no payment, no appointment, no ID and no insurance. The Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine will be administered to persons age 18 and older.

• Thursday, July 1, Moonlight Movies, 7 to 9 p.m., Pharaoh Cinema parking lot, 114 W. Maple Ave., Independence. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be provided at this clinic to persons age 18 and older. This is a walk-up clinic and no appointment or registration is required.

• Tuesday, July 6, 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty St., Independence. The Pfizer two-dose vaccine will be administered to persons ages 12 and older (persons between ages 12 and 18 will need a consent signed by a parent or guardian.) The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will also be provided at this clinic, to persons age 18 and older. This is a walk-in clinic so no appointment is required but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211613957123149

Vaccine clinics also are being offered in Grandview this week. If you wish to participate in one of those clinics, visit https://jacohd.org/events/

The city of Independence:

• Thursday, July 1, 1 to 4 p.m., Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are preferred. The Pfizer two-dose vaccine will be administered at this clinic to persons age 12 and older. (Persons between ages 12 and 18 will require a consent signed by a parent or guardian.) To make an appointment, visit:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090445aea92aa6f85-pfizer4 .

If you have difficulty making an appointment, call 816-325-7121 on Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Pharmacies also are offering the vaccine for free, including:

Crosetti Health & Wellness, 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are required for vaccinations or testing.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/