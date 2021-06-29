Flood concerns around state, but local rivers OK

By The Examiner staff

Although the current stretch of rain is expected to continue and several parts of the state are having flooding, rivers in Eastern Jackson County are staying within their banks.

The Missouri River, which has been running low for some time, was at 22.14 feet and falling Tuesday morning in Kansas City, according to the National Weather Service. The river's flood stage in Kansas City is 32 feet. The river also was below flood stage upstream from Kansas City.

The Little Blue River at Lake City and at points upstream was well below flood stage.

Some flooding along the Missouri downstream from Eastern Jackson County is expected. Flood stage at Waverly is 20 feet. The Weather Service forecasts it to rise above that Tuesday evening, crest at 20.6 feet early Wednesday and fall below flood stage early Thursday. There was already minor flooding at Miami, Glasgow and Boonville, and the river is expected to fall below flood stage at those places late in the week.

Much of the recent heavy rainfall in the state has been north of the Missouri River, and the Platte and Grand rivers in northern Missouri remain at the moderate flood stage.