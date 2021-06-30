Here are some 4th of July fireworks events, laws and safety regulations around Jackson County

By The Examiner staff

Officials remind residents to have a safe Fourth of July weekend. Some cities are holding fireworks displays.

Firework safety tips

The National Fire Protection Association “strongly recommends” leaving fireworks to the professionals and only attending fireworks shows such as those cities put on. It points out that fireworks send thousands of people to the hospital each year, mostly on and around the Fourth of July.

If using fireworks, remember these tips:

Set off one device at a time.

Don’t let small children use fireworks.

Use flat surfaces not near buildings.

Have water readily at hand for extinguishing fires.

Don’t hover over lit fireworks. Don’t try to relight a dud.

Don’t alter or combine fireworks you have bought. Use them as designed.

Be mindful of neighbors and their pets.

Clean up afterward.

More:Want to set off fireworks this July 4th? Here's what you're allowed — and not allowed — to set off

Blue Springs fireworks show, when you can use them

Blue Springs will have its “Red, White and Blue Springs” fireworks show Sunday at Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium at Blue Springs South High School, 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway. It’s free. There will be food trucks, vendors and live music.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and Loose Change takes the stage at 7. Fireworks at 9:45.

Fireworks sales in Blue Springs begin Thursday. Fireworks sold in the city are legal for use in the city. Bottle rockets and “aerial luminaries” such as sky lanterns are banned.

Fireworks can be legally used from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and on July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

The city says police will have a heavier street patrol to limit violations. To report fireworks violations, call (816) 228-0151 or Text-A-Tip; text BSPD plus your message, including the location of the violation to Crimes (274637).

When you can use fireworks in Independence

Residents can legally use fireworks from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 10 to midnight Sunday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday.

Sky lanterns and sparkler bombs are not allowed. Bottle rockets are allowed.

Children under the age of 16 are not allowed to possess or use fireworks without a parent or guardian supervising.

The city is not having a fireworks show.

More:Vendors dealing with fewer fireworks supplies

Grain Valley's fireworks restrictions

Fireworks can be legally used from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Sugar Creek's 4th of July parade, fireworks show

The Fourth of July Parade is at 11 a.m. It starts at Sterling and Lexington and goes north to Mike Onka Memorial Hall.

The fireworks show is at Kaw Field. It starts at dusk (about 9 p.m.). Bring your own lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.

Can you use fireworks in unincorporated Jackson County?

Fireworks are not allowed.

Residents of unincorporated Jackson County are not allowed to possess or shoot off fireworks.

The Royal's fireworks at Kauffman Stadium

The Royals will have fireworks after Friday night’s game against Minnesota.