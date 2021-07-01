The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage, Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Shotgun 5-Stand Friday: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E Truman Road, 816-249-3194. A combination of trap, skeet, and sporting clays with the challenge of all three games but less walking. Bring your friends and favorite shotgun and experience the fun of this game. No pre-registration required.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class which will give you a great cardio workout! $2 per session.

Native Plants, Native Landscape Chat: 1 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Summertime in the native plant garden: the pollinators are out and the flowers are vibrant. Joint our native landscape specialists for a walk around the grounds and bring your questions about your own native plant gardens. Advance registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events. This program is for ages 14 and older.

Deadline to register for Missouri’s Slithering Snakes: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. The deadline to register for this program is July 2, by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events. Slither in to discover the world of Missouri snakes. These reptiles are often misunderstood, but are beneficial to the environment and us. Join us to learn about these creatures and meet some live snakes up close. This program is for all ages.