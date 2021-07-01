Mid-Continent Public Library events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events in the coming weeks.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you near the time of the event.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, register for the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Friday, July 2

• Grow a Reader Virtual Story Time (Zoom): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for story time for your young children and, perhaps, yourself. Registration required.

• Introduction to the LinkedIn App (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Curious about LinkedIn? Join us for a quick tour of the mobile app. Registration required.

Saturday, July 3

• Books a la Carte (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. Books a la Carte will be reading “Gulp: Adventures on the Alimentary Canal” by Mary Roach. Register for the program and contact booktalk@mymcpl.org to reserve a copy of the book or for any questions. Zoom invitation will be sent on the day of the meeting.

Tuesday, July 6

• Virtual Beginners ELL Classes (Zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join the Beginner ELL classes to learn how to read, write and speak in English. In this class you will learn basic grammar and vocabulary that you will use daily. Pre-register as described above and you will receive a ZOOM access code 15 minutes before the program.

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join professional teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. Pre-registration required.

• Read & Sing with Mr. Stinky Feet (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. Featuring Jim’s book, Sullen Sally, and songs about feelings. Bring some drawing paper, markers or crayons for a fun activity. Just go to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the scheduled day and time for this event.

• Using Fold3 (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. Learn to use Fold3 to access U.S. military records, including stories, photos, and personal documents of the men and women who have served. Registration will close at 12 p.m. the day before the scheduled program. Participants will be emailed a Zoom access code the day of the program.

• Word Basics, Paragraph Group Dialog Box (MCPL360): 2 to 2:30 p.m. In the last video of our series based on Word’s Paragraph group, let’s learn about the many other useful options found by clicking the dialog box launcher. Registration is required.

• The Story Center Speaker Series: A.J. Baime, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., (Facebook live). A.J. Baime is the bestselling author of "The Accidental President: Harry S Truman and the Four Months that Changed the World" and his latest book, "Dewey Defeats Truman: The 1940 Election." Baime will be interviewed by Douglas Richardson, the chief of interpretation at the Truman National Historic Site.

Wednesday, July 7

• Virtual Beginners ELL Classes (Zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join the Beginner ELL classes to learn how to read, write and speak in English. In this class you will learn basic grammar and vocabulary that you will use daily. Pre-register as described above and you will receive a ZOOM access code 15 minutes before the program.

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join professional teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job or during emergencies. Pre-registration required.

• Grow a Reader Virtual Story Time (Zoom): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for story time for your young children and, perhaps, yourself.

• A Case of the Zoom(ies) (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Looking to set up a meeting with 1 to 49 people? Join as we explore setting up a Zoom account and the various ways to set up meetings and video calls using the free version of the service.

• Exploring LawDepot (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. From resumes to wills and everything in between. Explore the many uses for LawDepot. Pre-registration is required.

• Mad Science Celebrates YOU! (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. A birthday party celebration for everyone. Program registration will close 30 minutes prior to the start of the program.

• The Many Worlds of Evan S. Connell (Facebook Live): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Kansas City biographer Steve Paul Discusses the life and work of an author and Kansas City native, Evan S. Connell, who is best known for his novel, Mrs. Bridge. This event will be presented on https://www.facebook.com/mystorycenter

• Billy Joel: The Piano Man (Zoom): 7 to 8 p.m. Billy Joel remains one of the world’s most popular performers. Registered participants will receive an email 15 minutes before the program.