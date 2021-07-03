Community calendar

The Examiner

SATURDAY

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides local crafts, fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to 12 noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road., Independence. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile radius. Produce, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Stars and Stripes Picnic: 6:30 p.m., National World War I Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City. The grounds will open at 3:30 p.m. for this free event. Attractions include local vendors, food trucks, live music, the Navy parachute team (The Leap Frogs), a Navy band (Brass Ambassadors), The Shawnee Mission North High School ROTC, a misting tent and 105 portable restrooms. A fireworks display will begin at dusk and last for 20 minutes. For information on parking and other info, visit theworldwar.org and search for Stars and Stripes Picnic.

SUNDAY

Independence Day 1855: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Missouri Town 1855, 8010 E. Park Road, Lee’s Summit. Celebrate Independence Day like our ancestors did, with patriotic speeches, a parade at noon, children’s games, period cooking and dancing. Admission is $7 per adult, $4 for seniors and youth, and free for ages 5 and under. For more information visit missouritown@jacksongov.org or call 816-524-8770.

Red, White and Blue Springs: 6:30 to 10 p.m., Blue Springs South High School Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium, 2000 N.W. Ashton Drive, Blue Springs. Free. There will be food trucks, live music from Loose Change Band at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. For further information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/110169921149638/