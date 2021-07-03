Strike up the band and enjoy the holiday

By Jeff Fox

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of June 28-July 3, 1971:

• “85 ENTRIES IN BIG 4TH OF JULY PARADE” – The community Fourth of July parade will be bigger and better than ever before with 85 entries of groups and individuals. The parade and the annual Fourth of July program at the Truman Library will be held on Saturday morning, the parade at 8:30, and the program, beginning at 9:30 with a band concert. The parade is being sponsored for the second consecutive year by the Independence Jaycees.

• “NAVY WILL GIVE LIBRARY MODEL OF USS MISSOURI” – The presence of Vice Admiral F.M. Michaels at the community Fourth of July celebration here Saturday will mark formal presentation to the Truman Library by the Navy of an 18-foot electronic model of the battleship USS Missouri. Michaels’ subject will concern the USS Missouri, the model of which will be on exhibit.

And the silver-encased champagne bottle used by the former Margaret Truman when she christened the ship in 1944 will be on exhibit publicly for the first time.

• “ALI’S CONVICTION OUT” – Washington (UPI) – The Supreme Court overturned today the government’s conviction of former heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali on charges of defying the draft. The court upheld Ali’s claim that he should have been granted military-exempt status because of his adherence to the Black Muslim faith.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of June 27-July 2, 1921:

• “LEAGUE’S WORK GROWS” – The calls on the Community Welfare League for help, according to Miss Margaret Woodson, the office secretary, continue to come in since warm weather practically the same as during the winter. “While the season of the year does not seem greatly to affect the number of calls we have, the temperature at a given time does,” says Miss Woodson. “When a cold day came in the winter and when a rainy day comes now we have more calls than usual. On cold days or wet days people are likely to remember that they are short of some kind of clothing or that their shoes are bad, a thing that probably would not interest them greatly in good weather.”

• “NO CROSS STATE ROADS” – Jefferson City, Mo. – This legislature will not authorize any Cross-State highway. There is not a chance for an immediate contract for a road from St. Louis to Kansas City as such. Senator Frisby McCullough in a speech last week probably outlined the plan which will be adopted. He pointed out the fact that under the law passed by the 1919 legislature known as the Morgan-McCullough road law, a system of more than six thousand miles of State roads was outlined, millions of dollars expended and many contracts completed and let. He also pointed out under that law the State Highway Department had spent sixty thousand dollars in making surveys and that such surveys now were available as a foundation for state system of roads.

• “MUST PAY THE PIPER” (an editorial) – Whenever a man goes on a spree he must expect to pay the bill. When a nation goes to war the bill always appears. Estimates of the national debt of the United States are so large that they make no impression on the ordinary mind. But when we are told that the annual interest bill of the United States is more than a billion dollars our hair begins to rise. We figure back only a few years when a great howl of indignant protest went up because the appropriations of the United States congress for the expenses of running the government for two years was announced as a billion dollars. Thomas B. Reed, then speaker of the house, wisely attempted no defense but remarked that this was a billion dollar country. Now our interest bill is more each year than the expenses of running the government were for two years.

• “DEMPSEY WINS” – At the ringside, Jersey City, July 2 – Jack Dempsey proved himself the greatest fighting machine in the world this afternoon when he knocked out Georges Carpentier, the idol of France, in the fourth round. At the end of the round, Dempsey thrashed his right to Carpentier's jaw, and the Frenchman went down in a heap in his own corner.