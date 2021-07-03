Family creek exploration event coming up

By The Examiner staff

Tuesday is the deadline to sign up for a family creek exploration event at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Center, 4701 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs.

The program is at 10:30 a.m. July 7. The program is designed for all families and will let children and enjoy splashing in the mud and water of Burr Oak Creek to find tadpoles, fish, insects and more.

Register by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for “Aquatics: Family Creek Exploration.”