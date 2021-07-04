New I-70 bridge at Rocheport by the end of 2024

The Rolla Daily News, Mo.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has announced the selection of the design-build contractor that will replace the Interstate 70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport.

The contractor for the new bridge is Lunda Team, made up of Lunda Construction Co., Parsons Transportation Group, Inc., Dan Brown & Associates, and Hugh Zeng United.

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year and completed by the end of 2024.

"This is an exciting moment for this project, and we are thrilled to be working with the Lunda Team," Missouri Department of Transportation Rocheport Bridge Project Director Brandi Baldwin said. "The replacement of the bridge provides a long-lasting solution, and the plan will have minimal impacts to traffic on I-70 during construction."

The current bridge was built in 1960 and is rated as being in poor condition, resulting in weight restrictions in the coming years.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the 60-year-old bridge is safe and will be maintained while construction of the new bridge is underway.

The new Missouri River bridge will cost $240 million and is projected to last 100 years. It was funded in part by an $81.2 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant, the largest competitive grant ever received by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The design includes two bridges, one in each direction of travel, each with three lanes.