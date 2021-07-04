Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of July 5.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall, please call 816-228-0181, to learn about the conditions which will govern the resumption of congregate meals. To reserve a meal delivery, call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

Note: There may be some variance in these menus due to the current emergency.

• Monday: Closed for July 4 holiday

• Tuesday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, garlic pepper potatoes, steamed broccoli, Mandarin oranges

• Wednesday: Ham and beans, vegetables, cornbread, tropical fruit

• Thursday: Liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, red and green grapes

• Friday: Smokey mesquite tilapia, rosemary red potatoes, Mexican corn, Mandarin oranges

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are being offered for take-out. Take-out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Closed for July 4 holiday

• Tuesday: Oven-fried chicken, stuffing, California vegetables, dessert

• Wednesday: Barbecued pork, baked beans, Antigua vegetables, dessert

• Thursday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert

• Friday: Baked tilapia, au gratin potatoes, spinach, dessert

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816- 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency. The delivered meals are provided via the MId-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.