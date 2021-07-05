Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

The Jackson County Health Department: 313 S. Liberty St., Independence, 816-404-6415, is offering free vaccinations as follows:

• Tuesday, July 6, 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty St., Independence. The Pfizer two-dose vaccine will be administered to persons ages 12 and older (persons between ages 12 and 18 will need a consent signed by a parent or guardian.) The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will also be provided at this clinic, to persons age 18 and older. This is a walk-in clinic so no appointment is required but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211613957123149

• Wednesday, July 7, 12 to 3:30 p.m., ICNA Relief, 5310 Blue Ridge Cutoff, Raytown. This clinic will provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This is a no-appointment, drive-thru clinic. No ID, no insurance, and no fee is required. Anyone age 18 and older can receive this single-dose vaccine.

Vaccine clinics also are being offered in Grandview this week. If you wish to participate in one of those clinics, visit https://jacohd.org/events/

• Thursday, July 8, 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty St., Independence. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided at this clinic. There is no fee, no ID is needed, and no insurance is required to receive this vaccine. Persons ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine, but persons ages 12 to 18 must have a consent from a parent or guardian. Persons ages 18 and older may receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. For further information, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211613957123149

• Thursday, July 8, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Central Jackson County Fire Protection District Steven Westermann Fire and EMS Education Center, 4715 S.W. U.S. 40, Blue Springs. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be administered at this clinic. There is no need for an appointment, an ID, insurance or any fee. All persons age 18 and older may receive the vaccine.

The city of Independence:

• Tuesday, July 6, 1 to 4 p.m., Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. The Moderna vaccine, first and second dose, will be provided at this clinic. Bring your vaccination card if this will be your second dose. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments may be made by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090445aea92aa6f85-moderna2

If you have problems signing up for an appointment, call 816-325-7121, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, July 8, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Moonlight Movie, “The Greatest Showman,” Pharaoh Cinema 4 parking lot, 114 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Both the Pfizer two-dose and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccines will be available. No ID, no insurance, no appointment needed. Movie starts at dusk.

Pharmacies also are offering the vaccine for free, including:

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are required for vaccinations or testing.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/