Community calendar

The Examiner

TUESDAY

Stretch and Tone: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., independence. Maintain and improve your current level of strength using a variety of hand-held equipment. Daily drop in classes are $1 each.

Noon TRX Bootcamp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Achieve whole-body benefits from this fast-paced program. You chose high or low impact. Sessions are one month and cost $24 or $3 for a drop-in class.

Zumba Gold: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. A combo dance/exercise class fuses hypnotic Latin and international rhythms and east-to-follow moves to create a dynamic workout. Silver Sneaker members and daily drop in classes cost $2 per session.

Extreme Bootcamp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This is a fast-paced program providing great whole-body results. You choose high or low intensity. Sessions last one month and cost $24 per month for 2 classes or $36 per month for 3 classes weekly. Drop-in classes cost $3.

Yoga: 5:50 to 6:50 p.m.., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Sessions are one month and cost $24 for a session or $3 for a drop-in class.

Discovery Nature, Ladies’ Night Out: 6 to 8 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Get outside for a fun-filled sunny summer night of outdoor skills and adventure. Discover the fun in learning to use an atlatl, testing your archery skills, mastering the skill of fire starting and participating in other outdoor skills that will enhance your experiences in nature. This program is designed for adults and advance registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, and core stability. Straps, buckles and grips are used to allow students to work against their own body weight. Sessions are one month and cost $28 per session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This program includes intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water. Sessions are one month and cost $28 for a session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

WEDNESDAY

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile radius. Produce, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

ONGOING EVENTS

Fort Osage National Historic Landmark: 107 Osage St, Sibley, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. The fort was built in 1806 by William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The fort served as a military garrison and a trade center.