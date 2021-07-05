Mark the bicentennial with a focus on local history

By The Examiner staff

In celebration of Missouri’s Bicentennial, local historical societies are extending hours and hosting celebrations and events during July and August.

Missouri became the 24th state on Aug. 10, 1821.

The Blue Springs Historical Society is hosting an event from 5 p.m. to 8 p..m. Thursday at the Dillingham-Lewis House Museum, 101 S.W. 15th St. This event, which is free and open to the public, will provide an opportunity to learn about preserving local history and, possibly, how to volunteer with the historical society.

The Grain Valley Historical Society is extending its hours through Aug. 16. It’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Oak Grove Historical Society also is extending its hours through Aug. 16. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Five local historical sites are offering an educational “passport” event. When you visit any of these sites before Aug. 15, you will receive a passport to be stamped when you visit each site, and your name will be entered into a contest for prizes. The sites are:

• Blue Springs Chicago & Alton Railroad Depot, 1108 S. Walnut, Blue Springs, 816-876-5369. This site will be open noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

• Blue Springs Dillingham-Lewis House Museum, 101 S.W. 15th St., Blue Springs, 816-224-8979.This site is open noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

• Lone Jack Civil War Battlefield, Cemetery and Museum, 301 S. Bynum, Lone Jack. This site will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

• The Grain Valley Historical Society and Museum, 506 Main St., Grain Valley – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.