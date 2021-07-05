'Missouri's Marvelous Mammals' coming up on Zoom

By The Examiner staff

The Mid-Continent Public Library, in cooperation with Missouri State Parks, is presenting a free, virtual program entitled “Missouri’s Marvelous Mammals.” The program will be held, via Zoom, at 7 p.m. July 15.

This program will present information on some of the mammals that call Missouri home and will discuss how to identify these animals by their fur and the tracks they leave. Children ages 5 and older are encouraged to join virtually.

This program is free to the public, but registration is required by visiting mymcpl.org/events/69578/missouris-marvelous-mammals-zoom

Participants will be sent (by email) a Zoom access code 15 minutes before the start of the program. Participants must sign into the room prior to the start of the program. Space is limited.

For help in participating in this program, call the Mid-Continent Library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.