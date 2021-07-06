By The Examiner staff

Thursday is the final day to register for a free family fishing class at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766.

The class will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The class covers fishing basics. The Department of Conservation will provide the equipment and the worms. Then you and your kids will have a chance to practice your fishing skills.

All children who attend will be entered into a drawing at the end of the summer for a new fishing pole and tackle box.

To register, visit mdc.mo.gov/events and search for “Fishing Skills: Family Fishing.”