Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include the following:

Sonic Drive-In: 1408 S. Missouri 7, inspected June 15.

• Observed black buildup and food debris under the following equipment: ice machine, CO2 tank, dish sink, drink stations, ice cream and slushie machines, coolers and freezers in grill area, around the mop sink and under soda boxes. REPEAT. Vents had accumulation of grease buildup above the grill and vats. REPEAT. Correct by Aug. 10.

• Ice condensation was accumulated inside the reach-in freezer. Correct by Aug. 10.

• Observed accumulation of grease buildup alongside of the grills and meat freezer. Correct by Aug. 10.

• Ice machine had accumulation of black buildup inside. RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED. Correct by June 15.

Starbucks Coffee: 704 N. Missouri 7, Suite B, inspected June 11.

• Dishwasher was a heat machine and the establishment did not have test kit for the dishwasher. Correct by Aug. 10.

Royal Biscuit: 1428 W. U.S. 40, inspected June 11.

• Observed employee drink being stored with food, drink was moved to a designated area. Corrected on site.

• Observed wet wiping cloth being stored on prep table, wiping cloth was placed in the sanitizer bucket. Corrected on site.

Pizza Shoppe of Blue Springs: 1105 Main St., inspected June 14.

• No test strips were available for sanitizer. REPEAT. Correct by Aug. 13.

• Observed no thermometers in the 3 reach-in coolers in the kitchen. REPEAT. Correct by Aug. 13.

• A hand sink was blocked with ice bucket. Corrected. Bucket was moved and stored on top of ice machine.

• Observed a black buildup around the outer edging of the ice machine cover. Corrected. Cleaned on site.