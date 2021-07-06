Local students win awards and honors

The Examiner

Blue Springs resident honored

Christopher Kirkland of Blue Springs has earned a place on the honor roll at the State Technical College of Missouri in Linn, Missouri. Students must receive a grade point average of between 3.0 and 3.499 in order to achieve this honor.

BSSHS student to attend Interlochen

Kayla Hurley, a student at Blue Springs South High School, has been invited to attend the Interlochen Arts Camp, a multidisciplinary summer arts program. She will study the visual arts. She has been honored with an Award of Merit in the National PTA 2020-21 Reflections Contest and won first place in the Missouri PTA Reflections Contest.

Blue Springs student honored

Payton Tabb of Blue Springs has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. To achieve that honor, he earned a grade point average of 3.5.

Local student named to president’s list

Alexander Ruiz de Chavez, a senior accounting major from Independence, was among 200 students named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Bob Jones University, in Greenville, South Carolina. Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.75 or higher to be awarded this honor.

Local students honored at Columbia College

Columbia College, in Columbia, Missouri, has announced the spring 2021 dean’s list. In order to be named to the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0.

Local students include:

• Sarah Harreus of Blue Springs.

• Kevin Harwood of Blue Springs,

• Independence: Lana Carol Aina of Independence.

• Jennifer Bader of Independence.

• Dakotah Pierce of Independence.