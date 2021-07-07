Walter looking for a forever home

By Gisele Gamble

Special to The Examiner

Meet Animals Best Friends latest rescue, Walter. Walter is a sweet and adorable bassett and Burmese mountain dog mix.

Walter was born on Dec. 4, 2020, so he is just a puppy. He is house- and crate-trained, so Walter is ready for his new family. He loves to romp and play. His mix makes him exceptionally cute, and his bark sounds like a basset hound. Walter will go to his kennel for a treat. He will make a wonderful addition to the right family.

If you are looking for a dog to join your family and think Walter might be a good fit, please go to our website and complete an application. Animals Best Friends does home visits and two-week trials and will always take the animal back if it doesn’t work out.