Community calendar

THURSDAY

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

Stretch and Tone: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 817-325-7370. Maintain and improve your current level of strength using a variety of hand-held equipment. Drop-in sessions cost $1.

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class is designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. Sessions are one month long and cost $ 28. The cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring water and a mat. One month of classes costs $28 and a drop-in session costs $3.50.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” – 7:30 p.m. on July 8, 9, 15 and 16; 2:30 p.m. on July 10 and 17. This musical presentation will be made by the Performers Studio at the Metropolitan Community College-Longview, 500 S.W. Longview Road, Lee’s Summit. The ticket office will be open one hour prior to curtain time. Tickets are $10 general admission, free for MCC students and $5 for other students. Stars in this production include ack Cott, Adrian Lorenzo Washington Jr., Abby Humston, Trenton Dean Chavez, Chase Tacket and Pidge Crozier. Keith Townsend, theater instructor, is directing the production.

Moonlight movie and vaccination site: 7 to 9 p.m., Pharaoh Cinema 4 parking lot, 114 W. Maple St., Independence. The movie is “The Greatest Showman.” Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations are also available. You do not need an ID, insurance, or an appointment. You just need to be at least 12 years of age for the Pfizer vaccine (and have a parent’s consent if under age 18) or be at least 18 for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Masks must be worn at all times.

FRIDAY

Summer Vibes with Matthew Naylor, president and CEO of the National WWI Museum and Memorial: 6 p.m., Liberty Lounge, the new urban park created behind the building at 110 S. Liberty St, Independence. Dr. Naylor will discuss the importance of the WWI monument to Kansas City and the nation. Music will be provided by the Spirit of Independence Band. Bring your own lawn chair and refreshments as limited seating and refreshments will be available.