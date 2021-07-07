Limited access to Truman Home returns

By The Examiner staff

The Truman Home in Independence has taken a limited step toward reopening.

The home at 219 N. Delaware is operated by the National Park Service, which is now offering tours of the grounds as a Park Service ranger tells the history of the home. The home itself remains closed, as does the Truman Visitor Center on the Square.

The tours are available Wednesday through Sunday, weather permitting, and are free. The Park Service is posting tour times daily at www.nps.gov/hstr. The Park Service is following CDC guidelines on COVID-19 protocols.

The home is part of the Harry S. Truman National Historic Site, which also includes the Noland Home across the street on Delaware, the visitors center and the Truman Farm Home in Grandview.

The Truman Farm Home, also still closed, tells the story of Harry Truman’s years after school and before he left for World War I. During 11 years on the family farm, he also courted Bess Wallace. There is a driving tour of the Truman Farm Home.

The Truman Home is where Bess Wallace Truman grew up and where Harry and Bess lived after leaving the White House in 1953.

Several years ago, the Park Service renovated the Noland Home to more fully tell the Truman story and give visitors waiting for their Truman Home tour a place to get out of the weather.