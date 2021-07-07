Mid-Continent Public Library events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events in the coming weeks.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you near the time of the event.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, register for the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Thursday, July 8

• “The Maltese Falcon,” by Dashiell Hammett (Zoom): 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join the discussion about this book. The book is available separately from the library catalog. Register to receive an invitation 15 minutes before the program.

• Conversational English (Zoom): 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Participate in structured conversational English classes with professional teachers and volunteers for one hour every Thursday afternoon. After registering for this event, you will be sent an invitation to the Zoom program shortly before the program starts.

• State of Stories – story coaching with Joyce Slater (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join professional storyteller Joyce Slater for a story coaching workshop focused on historical oral storytelling.

• Tails of Dogs Who Changed History (MCPL360): 7 to 7:30 p.m. This is a musical program featuring actual dogs and some humans too. Registration is required. At the time the program is scheduled, visit the library Facebook page at www.factbook.com/mcpl360.

Friday, July 9

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime (Zoom): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for Live Zoom Virtual Storytimes for your children and, perhaps, for you as well.

• A Silly Boy Named Jack (MCPL360): 11 to 11:40 a.m. Enjoy tall tales in the Ozarks of Missouri with storyteller Joyce Slater. Registration is required.

• Email for Beginners, Outlook Contacts (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Need to learn about Outlook contacts? This is a demonstration of how to create and manage contacts. Registration is required.

Monday, July 12

• Virtual Beginners ELL Class (Zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join this class to learn how to read, write and speak English. You will learn basic grammar and vocabulary. Registration is required.

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (Zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join professional teachers to learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job, or during emergencies. All levels welcome. Registration required.

• Grow a Reader Virtual Storytime Shorts (Zoom): 10 to 10:10 a.m. Join library staff for short and sweet story times. We say hello, read a story, and say goodbye. Perfect for on the go or days when we are a bit wigglier. No registration required.

• Starting to Tell Stories (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Focus on personal storytelling, learn tips and tricks from storyteller Fran Stallings. Registration required.

• Story Center Critique Group (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring two or three pages of work to share with the group. Pages should be in standard manuscript format: 12 pt. Font, double spaced, Times New Roman. Registration required.