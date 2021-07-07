Students and schools in the news

The Examiner

Local student graduates from Central College

Caden Mauck of Lee’s Summit graduated from Central College on May 15, receiving his bachelor’s degree in exercise science. The graduation ceremonies were held at Schipper Stadium near Pella, Iowa, where Central College is located.

Missouri Valley College honors local students

Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, Missouri, has announced the 2021 dean’s list. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.3 or higher in order to be named to this list.

Local students who have earned that honor include:

• Samuel Todd Siron, of Blue Springs, studying agri-business.

• Tess P. Kinne, of Buckner, studying middle school education.

• Kali Alexandra Christman, of Independence, studying exercise science.

• Kendall Alexander Smith, of Independence, studying criminal justice.

• Elias Vaoifi, of Independence, studying finance.

Hayden graduates with honors

Paige Hayden of Independence has graduated, cum laude, from McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in sociology, with a social welfare and justice emphasis, and psychology. Members of the class of 2021 received their diplomas on May 8.

Independence resident earns MBA

Rachel Losch, of Independence, has earned her master's of business administration degree from Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska. Graduates received their diplomas on May 8.