Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

The Jackson County Health Department: 313 S. Liberty St., Independence, 816-404-6415, is offering free vaccinations as follows:

• Thursday, July 8, 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty St., Independence. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided. There is no fee, no ID is needed, and no insurance is required to receive this vaccine. Persons ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine, but persons ages 12 to 18 must have consent from a parent or guardian. Persons ages 18 and older may receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. For further information, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/211613957123149

• Thursday, July 8, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Central Jackson County Fire Protection District Steven Westermann Fire and EMS Education Center, 4715 S.W. U.S. 40, Blue Springs. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be administered at this clinic. There is no need for an appointment, an ID, insurance or any fee. All persons age 18 and older may receive the vaccine.

Vaccine clinics also are being offered in Grandview this week. If you wish to participate in one of those clinics, visit https://jacohd.org/events/

• Friday, July 9, 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty St., Independence. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided at this clinic. These vaccines will require a specific appointment. There is no fee, no ID is needed, and no insurance is required to receive this vaccine. Persons ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine, but persons ages 12 to 18 must have a consent from a parent or guardian. Persons ages 18 and older may receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. To register for a specific appointment time, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-4/

• Friday, July 9, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 777 N.E. Blackwell Road, Lee’s Summit. Both Pfizer two-dose and Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccines will be available. Persons ages 12 and older may take the Pfizer vaccine, but persons between the ages of 12 and 18 must have a parental or guardian consent. Persons ages 18 and older may take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There is no fee and no ID or insurance is needed. No appointment is required; walk-ins are welcomed. If you wish to make a specific appointment time, register at https://jacohd.jotform.com/211604443045142

• Friday, July 9, 12 noon to 6 p.m., Raytown Branch, Mid-Continent Public Library, 6131 Raytown Road, Raytown. This is a walk-in clinic. No appointment is required. There is no charge and no ID or insurance is required. At this clinic, the Pfizer first and second dose vaccines will be available along with the Moderna second dose and the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine. Persons ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer vaccine (with persons between 12 and 18 requiring a consent from a parent or guardian.) Persons ages 18 and older may receive any of the vaccine.

• Monday, July 12, 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty St., Independence. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided at this clinic. These vaccines will require a specific appointment. There is no fee, no ID is needed, and no insurance is required to receive this vaccine. Persons ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine, but persons ages 12 to 18 must have a consent from a parent or guardian. Persons ages 18 and older may receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. To register for a specific appointment time, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-5/

• Tuesday, July 13, 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty St., Independence. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided at this clinic. These vaccines will require a specific appointment. There is no fee, no ID is needed, and no insurance is required to receive this vaccine. Persons ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine, but persons ages 12 to 18 must have a consent from a parent or guardian. Persons ages 18 and older may receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. To register for a specific appointment time, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-6/

The city of Independence:

If you have problems signing up for an appointment, call 816-325-7121, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, July 8, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Moonlight Movie, “The Greatest Showman,” Pharaoh Cinema 4 parking lot, 114 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Both the Pfizer two-dose and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccines will be available. No ID, no insurance, no appointment needed. Movie starts at dusk.

Pharmacies also are offering the vaccine for free, including:

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are required for vaccinations or testing.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/