Community calendar

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class which will give you a great cardio workout! $2 per session.

Summer Vibes with Matthew Naylor, president and CEO of the National WWI Museum and Memorial: 6 p.m., Liberty Lounge, 110 S. Liberty St., Independence. This is part of a series of free summer events. This conversation will be moderated by Shawn Edwards. Dr. Naylor will discuss the importance of the WWI monument to Kansas City and the nation. Music will be provided by the Spirit of Independence Band. Bring your own lawn chair and refreshments as limited seating and refreshments will be available.

American Legion Dance: 7 to 10:30 p.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Music by The Reddymen Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free line dance lessons at 6:00. Food, beverages, and snacks available. Admission $10. Open to the public. Call 373-0221 for more information.

ONGOING EVENTS

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Eighty-six acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.