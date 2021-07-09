Community calendar

The Examiner

SATURDAY

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to 12 noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden. Come and see the products the children have made and grown.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile radius. You can purchase plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket where you can see a map of the various vendors and a list of their products.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Atlatl skills: 10 to 11 a.m. or 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. The atlatl is a tool originally used by native Americans to hunt and fish as well as for sport. Register for this event before the program begins by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

ONGOING EVENTS

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. Tours provided on a walk-in basis on Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sundays, from 1 to 3 p.m. Scheduled tours are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays by calling 816-461-3491. For further information, visit bwestate.net. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children 16 and younger.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Outdoor trail are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Buildings are closed Sunday and Monday and open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.