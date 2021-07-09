Brighter days on the horizon

By Jeff Fox

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of July 5-10, 1971:

• “COUNTY JUDGES HUDDLE WITH EXAMINER” – Over coffee and doughnuts at The Examiner Wednesday morning, the three county judges exuded confidence in a bright future for Jackson County.

Part of their talk about the future had to do with economic impact of the Harry S. Truman Sports Complex. Presiding Judge George W. Lehr said the impact would be “tremendous.”

“Actually, the people of Jackson County have now voted more general obligation bonds per capita than any other area of the country,” Lehr said. “We’re going to have to figure out a way to take some of the burden off the people.”

• “ROYALS STADIUM JOB STEPPED UP” – The Kansas City Royals hope to open their 1972 season in their new home at Harry S. Truman Sports Complex on April 11.

The first game next season is a night game and Ewing Kauffman, Royals owner, has devised a plan whereby the club has agreed to purchase extra forms and higher-strength concrete which the contractor, Sharpe-Kidd-Webb, will use to speed up construction. It is presumed the expense will be heavy and will be borne by the Royals.

(Note: The Royals didn’t start play at the new stadium until 1973.)

• “"SYMINGTON PUSHING FOR SPACE SHUTTLE" – Washington (UPI) – Sen. Stuart Symington, D-Mo., today urged Congress to approve appropriations for proposal plans for development of a reusable earth-to-orbit transport vehicle referred to as the space shuttle. Symington said the space shuttle “could substantially cut costs of space operations in the future and may have the potential to greatly assist in determining the effects of atmospheric pollution.”

Because the functions of the shuttle include in-orbit servicing of satellites for refurbishing and reuse, the transport has the potential of increasing the reliability of the unmanned satellites in space,” he said.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of July 5-9, 1921:

• “SIX MONTHS EXTENSION” – Mayor William Stewart McCoy sent today to the State Public Service Commission at Jefferson City a petition asking that the present rate for electric current in Independence be extended for six months. The mayor, however, gives it as his opinion that a reduction will be made after the expiration of this time. The present rate is 9 cents inside the city limits and 12 cents outside.

“I think the way things are running now,” said the mayor this morning, “that in six months the plant will be out of debt on its operating expenses and the rate can be reduced to 8 cents and 12 cents for lights with perhaps with a reduction also in price for power current.”

• “WHEAT COMING IN” – Threshing is getting well under way in Jackson County and now wheat is beginning to come into Independence. The Waggoner-Gates Milling Company reported this morning that it had bought a little wheat, and a few wagons were seen on the streets today hauling in grain. R.J. Howat, county agent, says he believes the average yield for the county will not exceed eleven bushels an acre.

• “WOLF SCALPS ‘HAS RIZ’” – At the last session of the legislature the bounty for wolf scalps was increased to $20 each for grown wolves and $10 each for pups. The killers of wolves bring the proof to the county clerk, the court pays the bill and the state repays the county.

This is a very radical rise in the price of wolf scalps. For many years the bounty has been $6. In spite of this there seems to be no perceptible lessening in the number of wolves in wolf territory. The new rates are a big increase in price, but the state likes a dead wolf that much more than a live one. The legislators of Missouri hope the new rate will so stimulate wolf hunting that the pestiferous animal will become extinct in the state.