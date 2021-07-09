Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include the following:

Fazoli’s: 810 W. U.S. 40, inspected June 16.

• Observed dust buildup on vent above the portion cups. REPEAT. Floor drains under dish washer and sink area had accumulation of black buildup. Correct by Aug. 15.

• Observed cases of food stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Corrected. Cases were moved to shelf. Correct by Aug. 15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: 1115 Coronado Drive, inspected June 16.

• Inside reach-in cooler had food debris inside at the bottom. Corrected. Manager cleaned out the reach-in cooler. Noticed all the tables inside were dirty. Corrected on site.

• Employee had their juice bottle stored inside the ice bin for the customer. Corrected on site. Employee removed the ice and the manager started to clean out the ice machine. Juice machine out front in the lobby had a black buildup on the nozzles. Corrected; manager cleaned the nozzles.

• Noticed the scoop handle inside the rice bin was touching the rice. Corrected on site. Manager removed the scoop from the bin.

• Sanitizers in the three-compartment sink was not registering on the test strips. Corrected on site. Manager made up a new batch of sanitizer in the three-compartment sink.

Kentucky Fried Chicken: 211 S. Missouri 7, inspected June 16.

• Observed floor tiles broken and falling off by the lobby drink station. Correct by Aug. 15.

• Observed liquid leaking from under the lobby drink station on to the counter top. Correct by Aug. 15.

• Observed an open gap under back door. Correct by Aug. 15.

• Observed black buildup and debris under sink area and equipment. Correct by Aug. 15.

The Dive Bar: 1325 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected June 16.

• No covered waste basket in ladies’ restroom. Correct by Aug. 15.

• Observed outside cover of ice machine with slimy buildup. CORRECTED. Cleaned on site.