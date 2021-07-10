Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

The Jackson County Health Department: 313 S. Liberty St., Independence, 816-404-6415, is offering free vaccinations as follows:

• Monday, July 12, 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty St., Independence. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided at this clinic. These vaccines will require a specific appointment. There is no fee, no ID is needed, and no insurance is required to receive this vaccine. Persons ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine, but persons ages 12 to 18 must have a consent from a parent or guardian. Persons ages 18 and older may receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. To register for a specific appointment time, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-5/

• Monday, July 12, 4 to 8 p.m., Oak Grove Mid-Continent Public Library, 2320 S. Broadway, Oak Grove. This is a walk-in vaccination clinic. No appointment is needed. No insurance is required. No fee will be charged. The Pfizer two-dose vaccine will be offered as will the 2nd dose of the Moderna vaccine. The single-dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine will also be offered. Persons 12 years of age and older may receive the Pfizer vaccine. Persons 18 and older may receive any of these vaccines.

• Tuesday, July 13, 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 313 S. Liberty St., Independence. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided at this clinic. These vaccines will require a specific appointment. There is no fee, no ID is needed, and no insurance is required to receive this vaccine. Persons ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine, but persons ages 12 to 18 must have a consent from a parent or guardian. Persons ages 18 and older may receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. To register for a specific appointment time, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-6/

The city of Independence:

• Thursday, July 15, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Moonlight Movie, “Lego Batman,” Pharaoh Cinema 4 parking lot, 114 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Both the Pfizer two-dose and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccines will be available. No ID, no insurance, no appointment needed. Movie starts at dusk.

Pharmacies also are offering the vaccine for free, including:

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are required for vaccinations or testing.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/