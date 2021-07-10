Independence issues COVID-19 health advisory, urging masks, social distancing and vaccinations

By The Examiner staff

The city of Independence, citing the current surge in COVID-19 cases in the area and statewide, has issued a public health advisory.

The city recommends everyone – vaccinated or not – wear a mask indoors, and it recommends social distancing of six feet or more.

The city also points out that those most at risk are those who are unvaccinated against the disease, “particularly children under the age of 12.”

Other steps recommended by the city:

• Get vaccinated if you haven’t already. The two-shot Pfizer vaccine is cleared for those 12 and older. The two-shot Moderna and one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for those 18 and older.

• Talk to friends and family about the importance of getting a vaccine.

• Wash your hands frequently. Use soapy water, and scrub for 20 seconds.

• If you’re sick, stay home.

• If you have COVID-like symptoms, get tested even if you think it’s just a cold or the flu.