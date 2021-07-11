Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of July 12.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall, please call 816-228-0181, to learn about the conditions which will govern the resumption of congregate meals. To reserve a meal delivery, call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

Note: There may be some variance in these menus due to the COVID pandemic.

• Monday: Cheeseburger, broccoli raisin salad, pears, peanut butter cookie.

• Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken, lemon pepper squash, orange kissed beets, pineapple chunks.

• Wednesday: Tuna salad with lettuce/tomato, peas and carrots, fruit salad.

• Thursday: Smothered pork chop, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, apricots.

• Friday: Grilled chicken Caesar Salad, baked potato, Hidden Valley carrots, pineapple chunks.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are being offered for take-out. Take-out meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for these meals should be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Parmesan chicken, wild rice, Mediterranean vegetables, dessert.

• Tuesday: Taco salad, cinnamon apples, dessert.

• Wednesday: Baked ham, potato and green bean, dessert.

• Thursday: Open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes & gravy, carrots, dessert.

• Friday: Chicken and rice, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is being served by delivery only. Reserve your meal by calling 816- 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk. There may be variations in the menu due to the current emergency. The delivered meals are provided via the MId-America Regional Council, which does not provide advance menus.