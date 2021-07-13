Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include the following:

Legend of Asia: 1853 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 16. No violations found.

Waffle House: 1500 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected June 17.

• Vent in stock room had accumulation of dust buildup. CORRECTED on site.

• Observed buildup in cabinets under drink stations. Corrected. Cleaned on site.

• Observed chemicals stored on shelves next to single-service items and ready to eat foods. CORRECTED. Bottles were moved.

• Observed liquid accumulation of ice and frost buildup inside the back table around the vents. Correct by Aug. 16.

Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell: 1236 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected June 17.

• Floor drains on front line, in drive-thru area, and under both sinks had accumulation of buildup and food debris. Floors under equipment had buildup and debris. Floor under drive-thru drink station had standing water under it. Correct by Aug. 16.

• Observed back door weather stripping missing allowing a gap along the door. REPEAT. Observed drain pipe to sink by the tea brewer not adjacent with the floor drain. REPEAT. Correct by Aug. 16.

• Observed food debris on the holding racks in the hot hold unit. REPEAT. Hot hold unit had accumulation of food debris. Outside of lobby ice machine shoot had accumulation of buildup. Correct by Aug. 16.

• Observed an ice machine not in use in establishment. Correct by Aug. 16.