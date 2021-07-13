Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

The Jackson County Health Department: 313 S. Liberty St., Independence, 816-404-6415:

• Tuesday, July 13, 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided at this clinic. These vaccines will require a specific appointment. There is no fee, no ID is needed, and no insurance is required to receive this vaccine. Persons ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine, but persons ages 12 to 18 must have a consent from a parent or guardian. Persons ages 18 and older may receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. To register for a specific appointment time, visit https://jacohd.org/event/jackson-county-health-department-covid-19-vaccine-clinic-6/

The city of Independence:

• Thursday, July 15, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Moonlight Movie, “Lego Batman,” Pharaoh Cinema 4 parking lot, 114 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Both the Pfizer two-dose and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccines will be available. No ID, no insurance, no appointment needed. Movie starts at dusk.

Pharmacies also are offering the vaccine for free.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/