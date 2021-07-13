Two cats in need of forever homes

The Examiner

Animals Best Friends has many cats that need good homes. Two of these cats, Kiki and Kiwi, are siblings.

Kiki and Kiwi are nearly 2 years old. Both are female domestic short-haired cats. They are beautiful, petite tabbies that love to play. These girls have sweet personalities and love to get attention of their caregivers. ABF would like to place them in a home together if possible as they are strongly bonded.

If you are thinking about getting a cat and think that Kiki or Kiwi, or both, might complete your family please go to our website www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application. Animals Best Friends does vet references, home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit. If it does not work out ABF will always take the animal back.