UPDATE: Human remains found north of Grain Valley

By Mike Genet

The Examiner

Independence police say investigators located human remains during an outdoor search Wednesday in Eastern Jackson County related to a missing person case, and the case will be investigated as a homicide.

Police did not specify the missing person case connected to the search. But they have been in contact with family members, IPD spokesperson John Syme said, and after an identity is confirmed, the case will be referred to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for homicide charges.

The search, which consisted of digging up ground outside the home, happened in the 4000 block of Buckner Tarsney Road just north of Grain Valley, between Pink Hill and Duncan Road.

The FBI, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Grandview police assisted in the search, though IPD led the search because the missing person case originated in Independence.