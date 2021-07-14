Service club staying active

The Examiner

Preceptor Theta Eta has had programs this year based on the group's international theme of Sister’s by Choice/ Sisters in History, Film, or sports.

Officers for the year are:

• Joyce Shelton Hazelrigg – president.

• Danielle Dupree Crawford – vice president.

• Toni Allen – recording secretary.

• Linda Rasperger – corresponding secretary.

• Treasurer – Jane Fitzgerel.

City Council representatives: Linda Rasperger – Pref Tea; Julie Drummond – Founders Day; Joyce Shelton Hazelrigg – Holiday Event; and Danielle Dupree Crawford – Valentine Dance.

As service programs, members collected monthly donations for Missouri Girls Town and Tennis Shoes for Kids through the Community Service League.

Amber Hanna was chosen as our Valentine Queen and celebrated in February at the Hereford House in Independence.

Danielle Dupree Crawford was chosen as our Woman of the Year.

