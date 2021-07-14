Students and schools in the news

The Examiner

Local Students honored by MidAmerica Nazarene University

MidAmerica Nazarene University has announced the students honored for academic achievement during the spring semester. The president’s honor roll lists all students who maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester. The dean’s list includes students who received a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.99. The honor roll includes students who achieved a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.5 for the semester.

Local students honored include:

President’s list

Karlie Mormino of Buckner.

Jose Enamorado of Independence.

Dean’s list

Brandyn Fleming of Blue Springs.

Landon Kreissler of Blue Springs.

Rebeka Hosman of Independence.

Allison Seeger of Independence.

Honor roll

Connor Jonas of Independence.

Local student honored at Capital University

Hannah Kavanaugh of Independence has been named to the president’s list for the spring semester of 2021 at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. Kavanaugh earned this honor by achieving a grade point average of at least 3.85 for the semester.

Local students graduate from Avila University

Avila University held commencement and graduation ceremonies on May 15 at Municipal Auditorium. These local students received degrees:

Blue Springs

Matthew Biermann, M.B.A. in business administration.

Madeline Clardy, B.A. in psychology.

Michisha Goodrich, B.A. in psychology.

Mary Lipari, B.S. in middle school education.

Mady McMillan, B.S. in radiologic science.

Shelby Phillips, B.A. in cognitive science.

Gerson Sterling, B.A. in communications.

Independence

Ian Burlingame, B.S. in kinesiology.

Coletha Byars, B.A. in liberal arts studies.

Alexander Carpenter, B.S. in biology.

Stephanie Eaton, M.S. in psychology.

Madison Griffin, B.S. in elementary education.

Aspen Kridner, B.S. in middle school education.

Blythany Locascio, B.A. in psychology.

Kylie Malmberg, M.S. in counseling psychology.

Darian Malone, B.S. in kinesiology.

Megan Resch, B.S. in kinesiology.

Amanda Stroll, M.S. in counseling psychology.

Calvin Tracy, B.S. in software engineering.

Elysa Twenter, B.A. in psychology.

Lee’s Summit

Stacy Boehm, M.A. in management.

Alexa Hiler, B.S. in kinesiology.

Karlinta Mckeever, M.S. in organizational development psychology.

Megan Nordike, B.S.N. in nursing.

Timothy Waris, B.A. in history.

Taylor Williams, B.A. in music.