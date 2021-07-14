Truck show this weekend in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Brad Wise of Blue Springs is a fan of old GM and Chevy trucks. He decided to set up a small truck show in his church’s parking lot, hoping to have some fun and possibly to raise a little money for the church. But before he could complete plans on his little truck show, CK Truck Magazine and Classic Parts of America in Riverside got interested, and now he is the center of a larger truck show to be held Saturday.

It’s from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cable-Dahmer Arena, 19110 E. Valley View Drive in Independence. It’s free, both for those who want to show and those who want to see the trucks.

He has hundreds of GM and Chevy trucks, made in 1998 or before, coming from 10 different states to be displayed.

He says there will be a raffle for truck-related items such as toolboxes, a floor jack, a battery-operated impact wrench and a retro mini-fridge. Food will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/C10Shindig or www.C10Shindig.com.