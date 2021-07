Community calendar

The Examiner

TODAY

• Moonlight Movie plus a city of Independence vaccination event. 7:30 to 9 p.m., Pharaoh Cinema 4 parking lot, 114 W. Maple Ave., on the Independence Square. The movie is “Lego Batman.” It starts at dusk.

The vaccine clinic will have both the Pfizer two-dose and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccines. No ID, no insurance, no appointment needed.

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 9:30 a.m., Westminster Hall, 417 W. Lexington, Independence. TOPS is open to the public and provides support to persons seeking to lose weight. Weighing in begins at 7:15 with a meeting called to order at 9:30 a.m. This group meets every Thursday morning. For further information, call Julie Briggs at 816 699-4120.

Stretch and Tone: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 817-325-7370. Maintain and improve your current level of strength using a variety of hand-held equipment. Drop-in sessions cost $1.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This is a fast-paced program in which you choose high or low impact. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. Drop-in sessions cost $3.

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This is a fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. A full session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) and a drop-in session costs $3.

Yoga: 5:50 to 6:50 p.m., offers yoga for persons from beginners to experienced. This class will providing toning, strengthening, meditation and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat and water. Arrive at least five minutes early. The cost for the full session will be $24 or $3 for a drop-in visit.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class is designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. Sessions are one month long and cost $ 28. The cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring water and a mat. One month of classes costs $28 and a drop-in session costs $3.50.

Tai Chi Chuan The Essentials: 7 to 8 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Work at beginner level to learn the 18 movements of Tai Chi. Move up to intermediate and work on the Chen Tai Chi with emphasis on form correction. Monthly sessions cost $20 to $25. Drop-in visits are $3.50.

Native Plants at Noon: Noon to 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Conservation virtual program. Tour the native landscape at the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, guided by native landscape specialists Alix Daniel and Cydney Ross. This look at native plans is a partnership with Deep Roots. Pre-registration is required and can be completed by visiting https://deeproots.org/native-plants-at-noon/

ONGOING EVENTS

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. Tours provided on a walk-in basis on Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sundays, from 1 to 3 p.m. Scheduled tours are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays by calling 816-461-3491. For further information, visit bwestate.net. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children 16 and younger.