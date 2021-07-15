Community calendar

The Examiner

TODAY

Salvation Army Christmas in July: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Independence Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road. Santa will be there, ready to pose for photos. There will be Christmas music as well as Christmas crafts and games. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for distribution in December. Barbecue box lunch tickets will be for sale at the door, available to take with you or eat on the spot. For further information or to reserve barbecue lunches, call 816-252-3200.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class which will give you a great cardio workout! $2 per session.

Puppetry Arts Institute free original show: 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., Puppetry Arts Institute, 11025 E Winner Road, Independence, 816-833-9777 or pai@att.net. In celebration of the Missouri bicentennial, an original puppet show, Missouri Birthday Bash, starring Harry S Truman, Sacajawea, and York (a slave of William Clark). This show features historic events in Missouri and some (roller-skating Missouri Mules) not-so-historic events as well. Admission free due to underwriting by City of Independence, the Missouri Humanities Council, the National Endowment for Humanities and other philanthropies. Call the Institute to inquire about free tickets.

Free outdoor entertainment and movie: Crown Center, 2405 Grand Blvd., Kansas City. Crown Center is hosting family-friendly events, beginning at 6 p.m., and a movie, Rudy, beginning at 9 p.m. Crown Center’s Burnt End BBQ will provide a food and beverage tent. Multiple food trucks will also be available. Blankets and lawn chairs are allowed for seating. Free parking at Crown Center garages after 6 p.m. No pets or alcoholic beverage may be brought to the event.